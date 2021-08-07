Previous
Next
Textures by onewing
Photo 3094

Textures

We are back in lockdown again at the moment because two people from the lockdown areas of western Sydney drove 150 km north to Belmont to a beach party last Friday and spread the Delta strain of Covid to the Newcastle, Hunter and Port Stephens areas.

I heard on the news today that 7 students from Newcastle University have tested positive to the Delta strain. They were at the party in Belmont. I do hope the two people who left their lockdown areas illegally appreciate the consequences of their actions, but I doubt it somehow. It makes my blood boil when people are so irresponsible.

I have been looking through old photos today and this is one I haven't posted before. I just love the textures and patterns of this old corrugated building.

Over the next few days I will be posting photos of a similar vein, hope you enjoy them.

Thanks for putting yesterday's winter sunset on the tp and the pp. Luckily yesterday's photo is at our local beach and only 200 metres from my home, so I am still able to walk on this beach during lockdown.
7th August 2021 7th Aug 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
847% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Loving the tones, textures and lines.

And the Covid numbers and deaths continue to climb!
August 7th, 2021  
Lee-Ann
I am trying to make my way back to Sydney and I dont think that is possible...so upset.

Great pic.
August 7th, 2021  
Issi Bannerman ace
I really like this, but I'm sorry to hear you're in lockdown again. :-(
August 7th, 2021  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these shapes, lines and textures. You are lucky that you have a beach to walk on, stay safe.
August 7th, 2021  
Sh
I like it
August 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise