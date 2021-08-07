Textures

We are back in lockdown again at the moment because two people from the lockdown areas of western Sydney drove 150 km north to Belmont to a beach party last Friday and spread the Delta strain of Covid to the Newcastle, Hunter and Port Stephens areas.



I heard on the news today that 7 students from Newcastle University have tested positive to the Delta strain. They were at the party in Belmont. I do hope the two people who left their lockdown areas illegally appreciate the consequences of their actions, but I doubt it somehow. It makes my blood boil when people are so irresponsible.



I have been looking through old photos today and this is one I haven't posted before. I just love the textures and patterns of this old corrugated building.



Over the next few days I will be posting photos of a similar vein, hope you enjoy them.



Thanks for putting yesterday's winter sunset on the tp and the pp. Luckily yesterday's photo is at our local beach and only 200 metres from my home, so I am still able to walk on this beach during lockdown.