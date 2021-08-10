Sign up
Photo 3097
Corrugated
Continuing my theme, I took this photo at the recycle centre a couple of weeks ago. This building isn't as dilapidated as the previous ones but I did like the colour.
10th August 2021
10th Aug 21
7
1
Yao RL
Like the colour scheme.
August 10th, 2021
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and colour, I love the window which looks like stained glass.
August 10th, 2021
Chris Cook
ace
Very nice
August 10th, 2021
Dianne
Another great find.
August 10th, 2021
Nicole Campbell
ace
Nice colour
August 10th, 2021
Kathy A
ace
Nice colour
August 10th, 2021
Monique
ace
I thought the window looked like stained glass as well …
August 10th, 2021
