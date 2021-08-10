Previous
Corrugated by onewing
Photo 3097

Corrugated

Continuing my theme, I took this photo at the recycle centre a couple of weeks ago. This building isn't as dilapidated as the previous ones but I did like the colour.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Yao RL
Like the colour scheme.
August 10th, 2021  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and colour, I love the window which looks like stained glass.
August 10th, 2021  
Chris Cook ace
Very nice
August 10th, 2021  
Dianne
Another great find.
August 10th, 2021  
Nicole Campbell ace
Nice colour
August 10th, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Nice colour
August 10th, 2021  
Monique ace
I thought the window looked like stained glass as well …
August 10th, 2021  
