Slinky by onewing
Photo 3106

Slinky

As we are in lockdown I have been having a play with various things at home. Today's play is with a slinky. I have two of them, one metal and one rainbow and over the next couple of days I will post the photos I have taken.

I quite like the patterns created here.

19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

Yao RL
I guess you like lines and curves.
August 19th, 2021  
