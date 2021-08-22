Previous
Pelican by onewing
Pelican

At present we are in a 5 km range lockdown but luckily as we only live a couple of hundred metres from the beach we can still have nice walks locally.

Last night as I walked around the marina I spotted this pelican on the breakwater watching the setting sun. Luckily he was quite happy to pose for me.
tony gig
Beautiful...Fav
August 22nd, 2021  
Sally Ings ace
Amazing details. He looks rather proud
August 22nd, 2021  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured with lovely details, I find they always look so smug and proud of themselves.
August 22nd, 2021  
