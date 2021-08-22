Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3109
Pelican
At present we are in a 5 km range lockdown but luckily as we only live a couple of hundred metres from the beach we can still have nice walks locally.
Last night as I walked around the marina I spotted this pelican on the breakwater watching the setting sun. Luckily he was quite happy to pose for me.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3524
photos
277
followers
125
following
851% complete
View this month »
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pelican
tony gig
Beautiful...Fav
August 22nd, 2021
Sally Ings
ace
Amazing details. He looks rather proud
August 22nd, 2021
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with lovely details, I find they always look so smug and proud of themselves.
August 22nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close