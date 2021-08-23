Throw Me a Fish

I went for a walk at Little Beach this morning and because we are in lockdown again fishermen who usually gut their fish at the station near the boat ramp aren't there at the moment.



The fishermen usually throw their offcuts for the pelicans but, of course, the pelicans have to catch their own fish now.



This pelican was hopeful I was going to throw a fish for him as I walked past. Sadly he was disappointed.