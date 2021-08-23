Previous
Throw Me a Fish by onewing
Throw Me a Fish

I went for a walk at Little Beach this morning and because we are in lockdown again fishermen who usually gut their fish at the station near the boat ramp aren't there at the moment.

The fishermen usually throw their offcuts for the pelicans but, of course, the pelicans have to catch their own fish now.

This pelican was hopeful I was going to throw a fish for him as I walked past. Sadly he was disappointed.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana ace
What a brilliant capture Babs, you should have given him a reward for posing so nicely for you! He even seems to be smiling!
August 23rd, 2021  
Lois ace
Great capture!
August 23rd, 2021  
Babs ace
@ludwigsdiana I don't normally carry dead fish in my camera bag, ha ha
August 23rd, 2021  
