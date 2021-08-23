Sign up
Photo 3110
Throw Me a Fish
I went for a walk at Little Beach this morning and because we are in lockdown again fishermen who usually gut their fish at the station near the boat ramp aren't there at the moment.
The fishermen usually throw their offcuts for the pelicans but, of course, the pelicans have to catch their own fish now.
This pelican was hopeful I was going to throw a fish for him as I walked past. Sadly he was disappointed.
23rd August 2021
23rd Aug 21
Diana
ace
What a brilliant capture Babs, you should have given him a reward for posing so nicely for you! He even seems to be smiling!
August 23rd, 2021
Lois
ace
Great capture!
August 23rd, 2021
Babs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I don't normally carry dead fish in my camera bag, ha ha
August 23rd, 2021
