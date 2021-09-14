Previous
Azalea by onewing
Azalea

It is a cold wet day and lockdown doesn't feel so bad today. Not able to get out much to take photos so I am having to take photos close to home.

Luckily yesterday I had a wander around the garden taking photos of flowers before the rain came, so you will be bombarded with flower photos for the next week.

We have two azalea bushes and they are flowering like mad at the moment.

Kathy A ace
Beautiful! I'm posting flower shots all week too, I'm in 14 days isolation and can't go anywhere. lucky I took a heap of flower shots on my walk last week
September 14th, 2021  
