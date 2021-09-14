Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3132
Azalea
It is a cold wet day and lockdown doesn't feel so bad today. Not able to get out much to take photos so I am having to take photos close to home.
Luckily yesterday I had a wander around the garden taking photos of flowers before the rain came, so you will be bombarded with flower photos for the next week.
We have two azalea bushes and they are flowering like mad at the moment.
14th September 2021
14th Sep 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3547
photos
275
followers
127
following
858% complete
View this month »
3125
3126
3127
3128
3129
3130
3131
3132
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful! I'm posting flower shots all week too, I'm in 14 days isolation and can't go anywhere. lucky I took a heap of flower shots on my walk last week
September 14th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close