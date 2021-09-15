Flowering Like Mad

I can never remember whether fushsias are spelt this way or fuchsia I think maybe the second one is right. Maybe someone can help me out. Either way they are flowering like mad at the moment.



I didn't have a good start to the day today. When I got up we had no power and I couldn't even have my morning cup of tea.



It is so cold and not like Spring at all. We have had rain for the last two days and it is still bucketing down and we are still in lockdown. I can cope with all of these on occasion, but not all in one day.



Luckily once we got out the camping stove to make a cup of tea, lit the wood burner fire and sat in the warmth, the cold weather outside, rain and lockdown didn't feel so bad after all.



The power returned after about 3 hours, so all is well again.