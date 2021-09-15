Previous
Flowering Like Mad by onewing
Flowering Like Mad

I can never remember whether fushsias are spelt this way or fuchsia I think maybe the second one is right. Maybe someone can help me out. Either way they are flowering like mad at the moment.

I didn't have a good start to the day today. When I got up we had no power and I couldn't even have my morning cup of tea.

It is so cold and not like Spring at all. We have had rain for the last two days and it is still bucketing down and we are still in lockdown. I can cope with all of these on occasion, but not all in one day.

Luckily once we got out the camping stove to make a cup of tea, lit the wood burner fire and sat in the warmth, the cold weather outside, rain and lockdown didn't feel so bad after all.

The power returned after about 3 hours, so all is well again.
15th September 2021

Issi Bannerman
Without checking, I'd say your second version is correct. Regardless, they're beautiful!
September 15th, 2021  
Diana
No that was a real bummer to start the day off with! At least you got yourself organized. Lovely shot of your beautiful Fuchsia.
September 15th, 2021  
Babs
@jamibann @ludwigsdiana thanks, yes I figured which was the correct spelling once I had written it. I think the cold and wet weather had fuddled my brain ha ha
September 15th, 2021  
Kathy A
They are a lovely colour. The rain has moved north for us, I heard you are still copping a lot
September 15th, 2021  
Lee-Ann
Beautiful flowers...love the colour.
September 15th, 2021  
