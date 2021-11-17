Previous
Fingal Spit by onewing
Fingal Spit

Yesterday was a beautiful day so after lunch David and I checked the times of the tides and decided to have a walk up to Fingal Spit.

Fingal Spit is a sandbar that leads to Shark Island on the right of the picture, you can see the spit in the distance.

After our recent storms the sandbar has become quite visible again.

It can be quite dangerous walking out to the island and a number of people have drowned trying to get back to the mainland because they have misjudged the tides.

A few years ago the spit wasn't visible at all for quite a few months and then as we had more storms the sand shifted again.

We didn't walk over to the island yesterday, but I have been over there about 3 times in the past.

I will post more photos over the next couple of days.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
@onewing


Taffy ace
It looks so pristine there.
November 17th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Beautiful spot. Looking forward to seeing more this week. It is interesting to see how the sand shifts.
November 17th, 2021  
Diana ace
I love this wonderful beach scene of your beautiful bay!
November 17th, 2021  
Wylie ace
that looks like a perfect day for a beach walk. lovely shot.
November 17th, 2021  
