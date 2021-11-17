Fingal Spit

Yesterday was a beautiful day so after lunch David and I checked the times of the tides and decided to have a walk up to Fingal Spit.



Fingal Spit is a sandbar that leads to Shark Island on the right of the picture, you can see the spit in the distance.



After our recent storms the sandbar has become quite visible again.



It can be quite dangerous walking out to the island and a number of people have drowned trying to get back to the mainland because they have misjudged the tides.



A few years ago the spit wasn't visible at all for quite a few months and then as we had more storms the sand shifted again.



We didn't walk over to the island yesterday, but I have been over there about 3 times in the past.



I will post more photos over the next couple of days.