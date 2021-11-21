Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3200
Reaching for the Sky
I am going to be posting photos of buildings for the next few days.
Thanks for your comments on yesterday's photo.
I am a bit absent today because I have been clearing out our linen cupboard and having a good sort out and throw out. It is a job I have been meaning to do for ages but kept putting it off.
As it has been a very rainy day today I decided to tackle the job and feel good now it is all neat and tidy again.
I thought I would have a bit of an etsooi play with this photo and quite like the result.
Hopefully I will be able to catch up with 365 this evening but right now I need a well deserved cuppa and maybe a biscuit.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3616
photos
272
followers
121
following
876% complete
View this month »
3193
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close