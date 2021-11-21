Reaching for the Sky

I am going to be posting photos of buildings for the next few days.



Thanks for your comments on yesterday's photo.



I am a bit absent today because I have been clearing out our linen cupboard and having a good sort out and throw out. It is a job I have been meaning to do for ages but kept putting it off.



As it has been a very rainy day today I decided to tackle the job and feel good now it is all neat and tidy again.



I thought I would have a bit of an etsooi play with this photo and quite like the result.



Hopefully I will be able to catch up with 365 this evening but right now I need a well deserved cuppa and maybe a biscuit.