Photo 3201
Angles
Here is another building photo this time showing the angles and corner of the building.
The slats over the windows seem to be popular here as in the photo taken a couple of days ago.
They help keep out the sun and give the owners of the apartments privacy.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dianne
This is neat. A super cute book arrived today - your son in law made a great job and I can’t wait to read it to my grandson!
November 22nd, 2021
Babs
ace
@dide
Not sure who you think you are replying to but I have no idea about any book!
November 22nd, 2021
