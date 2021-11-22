Previous
Next
Angles by onewing
Photo 3201

Angles

Here is another building photo this time showing the angles and corner of the building.

The slats over the windows seem to be popular here as in the photo taken a couple of days ago.

They help keep out the sun and give the owners of the apartments privacy.
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
876% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dianne
This is neat. A super cute book arrived today - your son in law made a great job and I can’t wait to read it to my grandson!
November 22nd, 2021  
Babs ace
@dide Not sure who you think you are replying to but I have no idea about any book!
November 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise