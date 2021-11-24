Previous
Next
When Tides Collide by onewing
Photo 3203

When Tides Collide

I am still a bit absent. I have had a friend here today because I am helping him with tracing his family history and today we have been updating his family tree.

Here is another photo from The Spit at Fingal Bay. This photo was taken just before high tide and as you can see the two tides are meeting over the sandbar. You can see the Island in the distance.

I had to get out off the sandbar quick after I had taken this photo because the tide was almost lapping at my feet as it was closing in.

There is a disused lighthouse on the island and also remains of the accommodation where the lighthouse keeper lived. A chap called Arthur Murdoch lived and worked on the island too in the 1930s, his job was shovelling shell grit.

Here is a link to a walk from The Spit to the island if anyone is interested.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=US0ARf_YNtk
24th November 2021 24th Nov 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
877% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great shot of the wave action, I would hate being caught in that!
November 24th, 2021  
eDorre Andresen ace
Wow! This is cool! Love the waves
November 24th, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Very cool! You really show how dangerous this spot is with this photo!
November 24th, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
looks awesome
November 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise