When Tides Collide

I am still a bit absent. I have had a friend here today because I am helping him with tracing his family history and today we have been updating his family tree.Here is another photo from The Spit at Fingal Bay. This photo was taken just before high tide and as you can see the two tides are meeting over the sandbar. You can see the Island in the distance.I had to get out off the sandbar quick after I had taken this photo because the tide was almost lapping at my feet as it was closing in.There is a disused lighthouse on the island and also remains of the accommodation where the lighthouse keeper lived. A chap called Arthur Murdoch lived and worked on the island too in the 1930s, his job was shovelling shell grit.Here is a link to a walk from The Spit to the island if anyone is interested.