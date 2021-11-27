Sign up
Photo 3206
Decisions, Decisions
It has bucketed down with rain here for a few days now so I haven't been out with the camera.
I took this photo last week because I liked the patterns and textures.
When I looked at it on the computer I thought I would see what it looked like in black and white.
Now I can't decide which version I prefer so I will let you decided. Do you prefer the colour version or the black and white?
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
4
0
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
Diana
ace
Oh Babs you are making this very difficult! I normally would go with the colour one, I somehow prefer the details and contrasts in b/w though ;-)
November 27th, 2021
Diana
ace
The longer I look, the less sure I get, lol!
November 27th, 2021
eDorre Andresen
ace
I feel the same, but am leaning to b&w
November 27th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Usually I would say B&W without any hesitation but, I think that the windows have more character in color. The other textures are good in both edits.
November 27th, 2021
