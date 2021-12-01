Autumn, Winter, Spring and Summer

Today is the first day of Summer here in Australia and it is yet another grey day. We have had lots of rain during Spring and I hope we eventually get plenty of sun during summer.



I have taken photos of these particular flowers in the garden over each season and today I thought I would put them together.



It is still pretty chilly for the time of year and only about 21 degrees c today. Hopefully Summer will turn up soon.