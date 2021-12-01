Previous
Autumn, Winter, Spring and Summer by onewing
Autumn, Winter, Spring and Summer

Today is the first day of Summer here in Australia and it is yet another grey day. We have had lots of rain during Spring and I hope we eventually get plenty of sun during summer.

I have taken photos of these particular flowers in the garden over each season and today I thought I would put them together.

It is still pretty chilly for the time of year and only about 21 degrees c today. Hopefully Summer will turn up soon.
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre Andresen ace
What fun for the first day of summer!
December 1st, 2021  
Ingrid ace
Great collage!
December 1st, 2021  
