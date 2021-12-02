Sunset Beach

On my way home last night I stopped off at Sunset Beach, Soldiers Point because the clouds were getting blacker and blacker in the distance, but the sunset wasn't as spectacular as I thought it was going to be.



Luckily most of the rain missed us and today the sun is finally shining again for the second day of summer.



I am a bit absent again because as mentioned previously that I have been tracing family history for a friend of mine. He has been here this afternoon and I have just updated him with the latest information I have found.



Hopefully I will be able to catch up with 365 again later this evening.