Sunset Beach by onewing
Photo 3211

Sunset Beach

On my way home last night I stopped off at Sunset Beach, Soldiers Point because the clouds were getting blacker and blacker in the distance, but the sunset wasn't as spectacular as I thought it was going to be.

Luckily most of the rain missed us and today the sun is finally shining again for the second day of summer.

I am a bit absent again because as mentioned previously that I have been tracing family history for a friend of mine. He has been here this afternoon and I have just updated him with the latest information I have found.

Hopefully I will be able to catch up with 365 again later this evening.
2nd December 2021 2nd Dec 21

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
879% complete

Diana ace
Beautifully composed capture with wonderful tones.
December 2nd, 2021  
Kathy A ace
Lovely subtle sunset
December 2nd, 2021  
Carolinesdreams ace
Beautiful.
December 2nd, 2021  
