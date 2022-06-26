Previous
Beaver Island 22 June marked up by onewing
Photo 417

Beaver Island 22 June marked up

Here is your photo with the constellations marked up.

The satellite crossing Serpens is probably CBERS4 which stands for China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite. Assuming that your camera timer is accurate and it is set to your summertime.

The satellite photographs the earth as it passes over, so it may have a picture of you!

http://365project.org/taffy/365

No need for anyone to comment, this is just a photo for Taffy.
26th June 2022 26th Jun 22

Photo Details

Babs ace
@taffy Here is your photo with the constellations added by David
June 26th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Amazing selfie. Who would know.
June 26th, 2022  
