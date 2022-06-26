Sign up
Photo 417
Beaver Island 22 June marked up
Here is your photo with the constellations marked up.
The satellite crossing Serpens is probably CBERS4 which stands for China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite. Assuming that your camera timer is accurate and it is set to your summertime.
The satellite photographs the earth as it passes over, so it may have a picture of you!
http://365project.org/taffy/365
No need for anyone to comment, this is just a photo for Taffy.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Babs
ace
@taffy
Here is your photo with the constellations added by David
June 26th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Amazing selfie. Who would know.
June 26th, 2022
