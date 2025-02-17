Sign up
Photo 425
House of the Rising Sun Theme Line 3
Not quite sure what I am doing here but I got a message from Wendy
@photohoot
asking me to tag this photo from way back in 2014 for the House of the Rising Sun theme and she thought line 3 may be suitable for the song.
Hope it fits the bill.
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50340/lyrics-house-of-the-rising-son
No need to comment. I am just adding it to the theme.
This is a link to the original posting.
https://365project.org/onewing/365/2014-03-07
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4689
photos
252
followers
133
following
116% complete
419
420
421
422
423
424
425
426
1018
1019
1020
1021
1022
425
1023
426
Tags
3
,
line
,
lyrics-hotrs
Pat Knowles
ace
Fabulous!!! She’s obviously well oiled!
February 17th, 2025
