House of the Rising Sun by onewing
House of the Rising Sun

I thought this one may be appropriate for Wendy's theme The House of the Rising Sun too.

This is the pub built by my great great grandfather in 1876 in Yorkshire. Sadly it has now been demolished.
He built the pub and 4 adjoining houses where some of his family lived.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Fabulous! Glad you have a photo of it.
February 17th, 2025  
