House of the Rising Sun
I thought this one may be appropriate for Wendy's theme The House of the Rising Sun too.
Line #2 House of the Rising Sun
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50340/lyrics-house-of-the-rising-son
This is the pub built by my great great grandfather in 1876 in Yorkshire. Sadly it has now been demolished.
He built the pub and 4 adjoining houses where some of his family lived.
18th February 2025
Casablanca
ace
Fabulous! Glad you have a photo of it.
February 17th, 2025
