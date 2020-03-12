Sign up
Photo 1707
Lidl minded
I’m hopeless with plants.
I’m rather disproportionately pleased with my Camellia that has survived over the winter.
Optimism is a bit rare round here at the moment.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
