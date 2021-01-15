Previous
Next
Charlie by orchid99
Photo 1984

Charlie

I met him and his humans in the seriously muddy bit.

Apparently he’s a husky/Labrador ! I don’t approve of these designer mongrels but he was rather splendid.
15th January 2021 15th Jan 21

Orchid99

@orchid99
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise