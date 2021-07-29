Previous
Doggie bag by orchid99
Photo 2175

Doggie bag

My friend from the pool recommended pizzas.

She warned they were big.
She and her husband took one look, shared, and took the other home.

She wasn’t joking.
I asked for a box to take half home.

It wouldn’t even fit in the fridge !!

But it was delicious
29th July 2021 29th Jul 21

Orchid99

@orchid99
