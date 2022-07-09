Previous
A Lidl coriander by orchid99
Photo 2508

A Lidl coriander

I read that if you split up the contents of a cheap supermarket herb plant, you can end up with several pots full.

Voila………
9th July 2022

Orchid99

@orchid99
