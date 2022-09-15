Previous
Potatoes for Christmas ? by orchid99
Photo 2574

Potatoes for Christmas ?

I’m awful for responding to an advert.

I bought some of the seed potatoes they suggest to produce new potatoes for Christmas.

They’ve really shot up astonishingly.

I suspect they’ll be ready well before December…..
Orchid99

