It’s tough being a duckling by orchid99
Photo 3146

It’s tough being a duckling

All these tourists, and now a stroppy swan.
My mum won’t let me hide here, so I’ve got to splash away…….
13th May 2024 13th May 24

Orchid99

@orchid99
