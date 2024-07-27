Sign up
Photo 3216
Letocetum was a thriving Roman town
It was at its height in the second century and the foundations of the bath and gymnasium complex, and the mansion have been well explored and presented.
It’s in Staffordshire, adjacent to the A5 (Watling Street) and not particularly well known.
As part of the Festival of Archaeology 2024, they offered guided tours, and it was fascinating to go along to learn more about this local site.
27th July 2024
27th Jul 24
Orchid99
@orchid99
3216
photos
26
followers
41
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
27th July 2024 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
