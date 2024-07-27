Letocetum was a thriving Roman town

It was at its height in the second century and the foundations of the bath and gymnasium complex, and the mansion have been well explored and presented.



It’s in Staffordshire, adjacent to the A5 (Watling Street) and not particularly well known.



As part of the Festival of Archaeology 2024, they offered guided tours, and it was fascinating to go along to learn more about this local site.