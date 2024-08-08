Previous
Cosmos by orchid99
Photo 3227

Cosmos

From seed
I only have seven pots from all the seedlings I reared (and the slugs devoured.)
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Orchid99

@orchid99
884% complete

Photo Details

