My favourite tree by orchid99
Photo 3345

My favourite tree

This oak stands just by the main road.

There’s a little nature reserve just close and I sometimes pull over to enjoy the light as it changes and sparkles.

Pretty this morning
14th December 2024 14th Dec 24

Orchid99

@orchid99
916% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Glorious
December 14th, 2024  
