Poached egg plant by orchid99
Photo 3469

Poached egg plant

We called them scrambled egg but we weren’t very sophisticated as children.

And I usually forget the even posher Latin name.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Orchid99

@orchid99
judith deacon
Such lovely detail.
April 25th, 2025  
