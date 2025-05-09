Previous
Croxall Lakes by orchid99
Photo 3483

Croxall Lakes

Staffordshire Wildlife Trust reserve.

The wildflowers have gone crazy and I love the yellow against the blue.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Orchid99

@orchid99
