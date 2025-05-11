Previous
From the fruit farm by orchid99
From the fruit farm

I love their asparagus, their raspberries, their cherries and their strawberries.

Last year I even bought a couple of their strawberry plants…..I live in hope.
Orchid99

@orchid99
