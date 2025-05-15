Previous
Red geranium by orchid99
Red geranium

I love these.
I buy some every year and I think they really suit my stone tub.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Orchid99

@orchid99
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
May 15th, 2025  
