Poppies at the Tower by orchid99
Poppies at the Tower

I got there.
Delayed
The train delay excuse was a new one……Swans on the line !
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Orchid99

@orchid99
Jackie Snider
Interesting perspective!
May 16th, 2025  
judith deacon
Glad you got there, despite the Royal swans!!
May 16th, 2025  
