Photo 3490
Poppies at the Tower
I got there.
Delayed
The train delay excuse was a new one……Swans on the line !
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Orchid99
Jackie Snider
Interesting perspective!
May 16th, 2025
judith deacon
Glad you got there, despite the Royal swans!!
May 16th, 2025
