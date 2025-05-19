Previous
Reed bunting by orchid99
Photo 3493

Reed bunting

Seen at Chasewater
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Orchid99

@orchid99
John Falconer ace
Fabulous and you seem to have got quite close
May 19th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Lovely catch!
May 19th, 2025  
