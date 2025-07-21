Previous
MS Serenissima by orchid99
MS Serenissima

I’m so thrilled.
There were rumours she’d been scrapped.
But she hasn’t….the original Harold Jarl has survived, been refurbished, and she’s up here, back with Hurtigruten!

It’s made my day.
Orchid99

@orchid99
Dorothy ace
She looks lovely. Would like to see inside…..well I looked her up. Was this the ship you were on?
July 21st, 2025  
