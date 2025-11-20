Sign up
Previous
Photo 3668
Perfect holiday reading ?
It’s the latest Strike novel by the other persona of J K Rowling.
I ordered it from the Library and I was originally number 55 in the queue.
The Librarian has arranged the loan so it’s only due back when I get home.
Perfect ?
It’s 1 kilo 200 and that’s about 5% of my baggage allowance !
Should I take it ?
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Orchid99
@orchid99
