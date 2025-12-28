Previous
Crazy French stations by orchid99
Crazy French stations

Three trains leaving from the same platform, two of them late and at the same time. Another lot of passengers caught up in it.

Heaps of luggage

Madness.

Worse than airports at this time of year ?

Not sure.....
