Primula by orchid99
Photo 3745

Primula

Not primrose.
It’s the same big family, but, according to our local garden centre, the one with the upright flower is the Primula of some description.

They are pretty, and will go in a different shaped tub.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Orchid99

@orchid99
