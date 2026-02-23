Previous
Forte de Sao Felipe museum by orchid99
Photo 3759

Forte de Sao Felipe museum

Newly opened museum of the fort discovered under the rubble when disastrous floods swamped the centre of Funchal in 2010.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Orchid99

@orchid99
