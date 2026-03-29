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Sunday lunch at The Moon and Sixpence in Banbury by orchid99
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Sunday lunch at The Moon and Sixpence in Banbury

One of the best beef roasts that I can remember…..
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Orchid99

@orchid99
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