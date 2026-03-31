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Relaxed blackbird by orchid99
Photo 3793

Relaxed blackbird

Totally unworried by the fact I was sitting very close to the bird bath.

But I wouldn’t have been a threat…..
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Orchid99

@orchid99
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