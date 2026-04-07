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Perfect morning at the Bluebell Arboretum by orchid99
Photo 3799

Perfect morning at the Bluebell Arboretum

It’s well worth a visit, just off the M42, near the Ashby junction.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Orchid99

@orchid99
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