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Photo 3806
Comfrey
Monty recommends this plant as good to nourish others, but comfrey is quite attractive in its own right.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Orchid99
@orchid99
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14th April 2026 9:56am
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~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
April 14th, 2026
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