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Comfrey by orchid99
Photo 3806

Comfrey

Monty recommends this plant as good to nourish others, but comfrey is quite attractive in its own right.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Orchid99

@orchid99
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~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
April 14th, 2026  
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