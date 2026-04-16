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A Lidl lettuce by orchid99
Photo 3808

A Lidl lettuce

Chop it and enjoy, but keep it in water.

When you’ve finished, pop it in a pot and enjoy it all over again.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Orchid99

@orchid99
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Dorothy ace
Looks delish
April 16th, 2026  
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