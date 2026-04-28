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Enormous Aquilegia by orchid99
Photo 3819

Enormous Aquilegia

28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Orchid99

@orchid99
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Merrelyn ace
Such a pretty flower.
April 28th, 2026  
🐶 Joyce Ann ace
Lovely!
April 28th, 2026  
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