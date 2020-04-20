Previous
Flat Lay by oreobeth
12 / 365

Flat Lay

This was a really fun project. I enjoyed it so much more than I thought I would, and I thought I would really like it. I'm not entirely happy with how it turned out, but I'm really proud of it, and I might try doing another one in my own time.
20th April 2020 20th Apr 20

Beth Prewett

@oreobeth
Amy Nicholas
Wow Beth! This is so beautiful! It has such a spring garden feel to it. Love it!
April 20th, 2020  
