Vinegar

My final image for the product picture assignment. To be perfectly honest, I really hate this. I couldn't find a good background, and when I did, it was too small of a space so I had to edit out some stuff on the side, and our white wall made the reflection yucky. My mom ordered a photography light box that was supposed to be coming around now so I was going to wait to take the picture until I could use that, but it didn't come in time so I just ended up being rushed. In conclusion, this is not my best work and I really don't like it, but it's what I have to work with.