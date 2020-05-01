Previous
Next
Vinegar by oreobeth
15 / 365

Vinegar

My final image for the product picture assignment. To be perfectly honest, I really hate this. I couldn't find a good background, and when I did, it was too small of a space so I had to edit out some stuff on the side, and our white wall made the reflection yucky. My mom ordered a photography light box that was supposed to be coming around now so I was going to wait to take the picture until I could use that, but it didn't come in time so I just ended up being rushed. In conclusion, this is not my best work and I really don't like it, but it's what I have to work with.
1st May 2020 1st May 20

Beth Prewett

@oreobeth
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise