Valve

I got my light box! This is one of my pictures for the macro photography. If it's still too zoomed out, I've got a couple other options. I went out to our shed with my dad and grabbed a ton of cool stuff to photograph. This is part of an old car engine, I think. It's a bit overexposed because the lights were so strong, but overall it needed barely any editing. I'm really happy with it and I can't wait to experiment more with the light box.