39 / 365
closer look at a bench
i am just trying out to "view things" and finding a different angle or so. (I still don't know, what i am doing when doing photography :-) guess it is just playing around and having fun)
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
3
0
Orion5D
ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
41
photos
16
followers
24
following
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
1
34
2
35
36
37
38
39
4
3
365
ILCE-7M3
28th June 2020 8:00pm
bench
Pat Thacker
A lovely perspective and I like the little lizards.
June 28th, 2020
Orion5D
ace
The bench also has been painted by Sandra 😉
June 28th, 2020
Mona
ace
You do very well, in "just" playing. You definitely have an eyw, to see things.
June 28th, 2020
