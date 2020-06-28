Previous
Next
closer look at a bench by orion5d
39 / 365

closer look at a bench

i am just trying out to "view things" and finding a different angle or so. (I still don't know, what i am doing when doing photography :-) guess it is just playing around and having fun)
28th June 2020 28th Jun 20

Orion5D

ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Pat Thacker
A lovely perspective and I like the little lizards.
June 28th, 2020  
Orion5D ace
The bench also has been painted by Sandra 😉
June 28th, 2020  
Mona ace
You do very well, in "just" playing. You definitely have an eyw, to see things.
June 28th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise