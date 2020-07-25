Previous
Next
Dandelion by orion5d
66 / 365

Dandelion

We just had one try. Sandra was blowing and I tried to capture it. I was a bit sad, that it is not so sharp (because of the movement, the blowing etc), but now I somehow like it :-)
25th July 2020 25th Jul 20

Orion5D

ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhylM-S ace
Fav! Nice action shot, none the less. Maybe increase your shutter speed and see what you get. I like the dream like quality here.
July 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise