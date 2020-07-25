Sign up
Dandelion
We just had one try. Sandra was blowing and I tried to capture it. I was a bit sad, that it is not so sharp (because of the movement, the blowing etc), but now I somehow like it :-)
25th July 2020
25th Jul 20
Orion5D
ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
Tags
dandelion
PhylM-S
ace
Fav! Nice action shot, none the less. Maybe increase your shutter speed and see what you get. I like the dream like quality here.
July 25th, 2020
