Previous
Next
Handpan recording today finished by orion5d
77 / 365

Handpan recording today finished

Finally, I made it. Here's the link to the song: https://music.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHLfKrPHGVJF2ERAcbJv0ObmXtxPGzh2z
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Orion5D

ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise