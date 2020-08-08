Sign up
Previous
Next
80 / 365
too much light ?
this was so nice against the light, I had to take out my camera. 50mm and then cropping 90% 😀
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Orion5D
ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
Tags
flower
