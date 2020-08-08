Previous
Next
too much light ? by orion5d
80 / 365

too much light ?

this was so nice against the light, I had to take out my camera. 50mm and then cropping 90% 😀
8th August 2020 8th Aug 20

Orion5D

ace
@orion5d
Hi to all who landed on my profile, thought I should write something about myself. My name is Astrid. I live in Switzerland, am a (usually) happy...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise